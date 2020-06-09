Major League Baseball is up against the clock if it wants to play games during the 2020 season. But it doesn’t appear the league’s latest proposal will be approved.

The MLB Players’ Association reportedly is expected to reject the latest proposal, which included a 76-game season and 75 percent prorated salaries, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Evan Drellich reported Monday night.

Here’s what Drellich and Rosenthal had to say about the reported rejection:

The union now faces a choice. It can counter the league’s proposal, perhaps by continuing to ask for 100 percent of the prorated salaries but in a schedule shorter than its original request for 114 games. Or it can submit no counteroffer and wait to see if the league makes another proposal or proceeds with a plan to implement a schedule of 50-odd games. Commissioner Rob Manfred is empowered to set the number only if MLB agrees to pay the prorated salaries in full.

Boston Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy on Monday said he was “very optimistic” there would be baseball played this year. But with each passing day, it becomes harder and harder to fulfill half of a regular season schedule.

At the end of the day, the 2020 season depends on the two sides reaching an agreement they both find suitable for their needs.

