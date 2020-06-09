Kobe Bryant left a lasting impact on Devin McCourty.

The New England Patriots safety will be named an “Uncornered Champion” in a virtual event taking place Tuesday night by Boston Uncornered.

McCourty spoke with WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton this past weekend and discussed how Bryant, who spoke to the Patriots in 2018, really helped pave the way for how he involves his family in all he does.

And one part of the late Los Angeles Lakers star’s message stuck out most to McCourty.

“He said with your career or anything you do, include your family. They don’t want to just go there to support you, they want to know they’re on the ride with you,” he told Burton. “They want to know they’re a part of it and be there with you, and I’ve tried to do that, as hard as it is. That gives me motivation and inspiration more than anything.”

McCourty especially has been vocal about the social injustice happening, particularly over the course of the last few months. He spoke out against Drew Brees’ tone-deaf comments, while his brother Jason said uncomfortable conversations must be had on and off the field about race.

Boston Uncornered’s mission helps kids get out of gangs and into schools.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images