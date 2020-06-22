Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Major League Baseball players may have rejected the league’s latest proposal for a 2020 season, but don’t expect commissioner Rob Manfred to release a new proposal for a least a couple of days.

The Players Association on Monday shot down the league’s most recent proposal with a 33-5 vote, according to multiple sources. The union’s denial now leaves the fate of the 2020 season up to Manfred, who’s expected to propose another 60-game season.

According to USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale, however, any decision from Manfred on the 2020 season likely won’t be made or announced Monday night. Tuesday likely is out of the question, too.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has no plans to implement a season tonight, or even tomorrow. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 22, 2020

MLB fans have been patient the last three months while awaiting an official season. And it appears they’re going to have to wait just a bit longer.

Hopefully, however, baseball will be back in no time.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images