A little less than two weeks away from teams starting their travel down to Orlando, Fla., the NBA and the Players Association have announced the results of a league-wide COVID-19 test administered Tuesday.

And it looks like just over five percent of the players tested were positive.

“In tests conducted of 302 NBA players on June 23, 16 players have tested positive for the coronavirus,” the NBA and NBPA said in a joint statement, via Twitter.

“Any player who tested positive will remain in self-isolation until he satisfies public health protocols for discontinuing isolation and has been cleared by a physician.”

With this news, the league plans to still release its schedule Friday evening for the rest of the shortened schedule. In other words, the NBA is going full send and seeing how things go, despite a record spike in new COVID-19 cases being reported in Florida on Wednesday.

Commissioner Adam Silver on Friday did say that a “significant spread” of the virus would be enough to lead them to stopping play.

We’ll see what the player tests look like when they get to the bubble.

