Not having Jayson Tatum on the Celtics’ roster certainly would be a big blow to Boston heading into the resumption of the 2019-20 season.

So it’s easy to see why some panic ensued when reports surfaced Tuesday night that the C’s star was reluctant to return to Walt Disney World Resort in July.

But Celtics fans can breathe easy, because those reports reportedly are not true.

“Not true,” a source told NBC Sports Boston’s A. Sherrod Blakely. “He’s concerned like every other player about returning to play. There’s a lot … going on in the world that players need to be more concerned about. But sitting out because of the contract? Hell no!”

That’s definitely an answer fans will love to hear.

Tatum was averaging 23.6 points and 2.9 assists before the NBA halted operations in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports Images