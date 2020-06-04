Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Could Tampa Tom actually have been Big Easy Tom?

Tom Brady and the New Orleans Saints reportedly showed mutual interest during the early part of the offseason, according to CBS Sports’ NFL reporter Jason La Canfora.

La Canfora explained that Brady to New Orleans was a “very real possibility” had current Saints quarterback Drew Brees retired.

Strange little quirk to this Drew Brees saga … Had Brees retired, as he long opined about and strongly considered, I'm told Tom Brady had very serious interest in the Saints and vice versa. Brady was waiting and watching that closely. Would have been a very real possibility. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) June 4, 2020

Brady, of course, announced he would take his talents to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in mid-March, putting an end to his 20-year career with the New England Patriots.

Brees, who has been in the news for other reasons recently, announced he was returning to New Orleans in mid-February, which would have given the Brady and the Saints late January to mid-February to show said mutual interest.

Brady, as La Canfora noted, was “waiting and watching” Brees’ retirement decision closely.

While most expect Brady to be good with the Buccaneers offense, imagine the 42-year-old QB with receiver Michael Thomas and running back Alvin Kamara? Now, Brady will face that offense twice a year.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images