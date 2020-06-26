We’ve heard reports indicating the Jets would command a first-round-pick-plus in a Jamal Adams trade.

But in a potential deal with the Cowboys, New York reportedly would look for a proven veteran to be the centerpiece of Dallas’ trade return.

“I’m told right now that the player the Jets would ask for in a trade for Adams would be right tackle La’el Collins,” Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network said. “That’s the player that they want. That’s the player that they’re going to target. … If you’re a Jets fan, you know one thing — you can’t start the season with Chuma Edoga starting at right tackle.”

At face value, Adams, obviously, is a better player than Collins. That said, the Cowboys might be resistant to parting ways with a key cog of their offensive line, especially after Travis Frederick retired back in March. Dallas seems well on its way to making a hefty long-term investment in Dak Prescott, and it surely would like to maintain above-average protection for its franchise quarterback. Collins, who’s only missed one game over the past three seasons, is under contract through the 2024 season at a reasonable price.

Adding Adams and keeping him around for the long haul might be tough for the Cowboys from a financial standpoint, too. The star safety, who has two years remaining on his current deal, has made his desires for a lucrative, long-term extension abundantly clear. Dallas might not be able to shell out the figures Adams desires given the team’s commitments to the likes of DeMarcus Lawrence, Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith, Ezekiel Elliott and soon to be Prescott.

So despite Adams’ noted interest in joining the Cowboys, the pairing might not be in the cards.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images