COVID-19 isn’t leaving the NBA alone, even as the league prepares to resume its season in Florida.

Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon and Sacramento Kings forward Jabari Parker are the latest NBA stars to test positive for the coronavirus. Kings forward Buddy Hield reportedly also has tested positive for the virus, according to The Athletic’s Sam Amick and Shams Charania.

Brogdon was first, though he says his recovery is progressing nicely.

“I recently tested positive for the COVID virus and am currently in quarantine,” Brogdon said, according to a statement released Wednesday by the Pacers. “I’m doing well, feeling well and progressing well. I plan to join my teammates in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season and playoffs.”

Parker expects to be well enough to join his team at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, as well.

“Several days ago I tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately self-isolated in Chicago which is where I remain,” Parker said in a statement released by the team Wednesday. “I am progressing in my recovery and feeling well. I look forward to joining my teammates in Orlando as we return to the court for the resumption of the NBA season.”

Buddy Hield reportedly also has tested positive for the virus, per Amick and Charania. The Kings have yet to confirm this.

There’s been plenty of concern over the league’s plan to resume play in a state, like Florida, with cases on the rise. In fact, a recent poll of NBA general managers revealed many are concerned about the league’s plan to resume play at Disney, including the possibility of an outbreak on campus.

The league still is expected to resume play July 30, barring any major pandemic developments, of course.

Thumbnail photo via Noah K. Murray/USA TODAY Sports Images