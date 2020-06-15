Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Do you like beer? Are you mad at Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

If so, then Smug Brewing has a beer for you.

The Pawtucket, R.I.,-based brewery recently launched “Traitorade,” a beer featuring a parody of the Bucs’ old “Bucco Bruce” logo. Described as an “imperial fruit sour with sea salt”, the beer exists as a creative way for Smug Brewing to troll Brady and Gronkowski. That said, the company last week made sure to communicate its “love” for the former Patriots in an Instagram post.

Take a look:

Well done, Smug Brewing. Well done.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images