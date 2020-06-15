Do you like beer? Are you mad at Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for leaving the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
If so, then Smug Brewing has a beer for you.
The Pawtucket, R.I.,-based brewery recently launched “Traitorade,” a beer featuring a parody of the Bucs’ old “Bucco Bruce” logo. Described as an “imperial fruit sour with sea salt”, the beer exists as a creative way for Smug Brewing to troll Brady and Gronkowski. That said, the company last week made sure to communicate its “love” for the former Patriots in an Instagram post.
Take a look:
🚨 New beer alert 🚨 I know some people will be a little upset about this beer, just remember it is just a joke. We love our two former Patriot players. That being said we have a unique brew for you. It is an imperial fruit sour with Florida Key limes and a dash of sea salt. This beer reminds me of getting old and having to retire in Florida 😝For curbside pick up, check out the bio or click https://smugbrewing.square.site for Facebook. #cheers #craftbeer #craft #beersnob #drinklocal #drinklocalcraftbeer #beer #brewery #Rhode Island #pvd #Pawtucket #RI #IPA #401 #beerporn #craftbeerinsta #smuglife #smugbrewingco #besmug
Well done, Smug Brewing. Well done.
