Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The PGA Tour’s return continues Friday afternoon in Hilton Head.

The RBC Heritage rolls at Harbour Town Golf Links, and you have a chance to win a $25 online gift credit to the ’47 online store by playing the RBC Heritage Challenge at Games.NESN.com.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images