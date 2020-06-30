Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Well, you can add a Tom Brady-Julian Edelman-Cam Newton love triangle to the ever-growing list of 2020’s weirdest stories.

Newton reportedly intends to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots for the opportunity to replace Brady as New England’s starting quarterback. Edelman on Tuesday welcomed Newton to the Patriots, while also cracking a lame joke, in a post shared to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.

In the Instagram comments section, Brady left a reply that’s sure to make Edelman and Patriots fans everywhere feel some sort of way.

Here’s Edelman’s Instagram:

And here’s Brady’s comment:

Between that remark and Brady’s initial reaction to Newton’s reported deal with the Patriots, we can’t tell what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller really thinks about all of this.

As for Newton, he already is doing his best to assimilate into the “Patriot Way” — whatever that means these days.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images