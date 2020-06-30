Well, you can add a Tom Brady-Julian Edelman-Cam Newton love triangle to the ever-growing list of 2020’s weirdest stories.
Newton reportedly intends to sign a one-year deal with the Patriots for the opportunity to replace Brady as New England’s starting quarterback. Edelman on Tuesday welcomed Newton to the Patriots, while also cracking a lame joke, in a post shared to his Twitter and Instagram accounts.
In the Instagram comments section, Brady left a reply that’s sure to make Edelman and Patriots fans everywhere feel some sort of way.
Here’s Edelman’s Instagram:
And here’s Brady’s comment:
Between that remark and Brady’s initial reaction to Newton’s reported deal with the Patriots, we can’t tell what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller really thinks about all of this.
As for Newton, he already is doing his best to assimilate into the “Patriot Way” — whatever that means these days.
