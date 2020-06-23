The FBI on Tuesday concluded their investigation and revealed the rope which was found tied like a noose in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was not a federal crime.

NASCAR confirmed shortly after it was a “pull rope,” which was found in Wallace’s number 4 stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

While NASCAR continued to refer to the rope as a “noose” in their statement, the FBI explained the apparatus was installed last year. The team at Wood Brothers Racing told NASCAR on Monday, and thus aided the FBI investigation, a crew member recalled seeing it in 2019. Wood Brothers occupied the same number 4 garage stall at Talladega as Wallace did this weekend.

Well, the FBI’s development prompted a flurry of social media reaction, as countless Twitter users weighed in.

Some looked at the investigation’s findings in a positive light, saying the fact it wasn’t a hate crime was a good thing. They noted NASCAR’s response was equally impressive.

And then there were those who referred the whole story as a “hoax.” Some bashed Wallace while others criticized NASCAR, expressing how they believe both parties played a role in a lie.

Everyone has their own opinions, right? We’ll leave it at that.

