The FBI on Tuesday concluded their investigation and revealed the rope which was found tied like a noose in the garage stall of NASCAR driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. was not a federal crime.

NASCAR confirmed shortly after it was a “pull rope,” which was found in Wallace’s number 4 stall at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday.

While NASCAR continued to refer to the rope as a “noose” in their statement, the FBI explained the apparatus was installed last year. The team at Wood Brothers Racing told NASCAR on Monday, and thus aided the FBI investigation, a crew member recalled seeing it in 2019. Wood Brothers occupied the same number 4 garage stall at Talladega as Wallace did this weekend.

Well, the FBI’s development prompted a flurry of social media reaction, as countless Twitter users weighed in.

Some looked at the investigation’s findings in a positive light, saying the fact it wasn’t a hate crime was a good thing. They noted NASCAR’s response was equally impressive.

NASCAR acted quickly & erred on side of caution for obvious & tangible reasons. FBI conducted a thorough investigation that concluded it wasn’t a hate crime. Which should be a good thing. Yet people on here dragging NASCAR, Bubba Wallace & media? You’re telling on yourself. — Jorge Sedano (@Sedano) June 23, 2020

Feel bad for Bubba Wallace who had to go through this but the best result is that it was a misunderstanding that NASCAR and its community took very seriously. https://t.co/FzXmnkyzzM — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) June 23, 2020

Man I absolutely hate what happened with @nascar. Doesn’t change the fact that @BubbaWallace :

-didn’t ask for this attention

-handled all of it with class and dignity

-will now receive totally unjustified hate thrown his way

-needs love and support more than ever — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) June 23, 2020

Best possible outcome — was not a hate crime AND @NASCAR used all of their resources and took it seriously. But what a tough 48hrs for @bubbawallace — I hope he was in some way comforted by the outpouring of love and support. — Elle Duncan (@elleduncanESPN) June 23, 2020

Yes, a small garage door rope handle was glorfied into a full blown “noose”. The story blew up to a race-baiting fueled debate. BUT, was it bad? No, it wasn’t. It showed how much the sport, drivers, teams and fans rallied beyond our only black driver. #NASCAR @BubbaWallace pic.twitter.com/mIgQ8Nj5N9 — Track Sweeper (@TrackSweeper) June 23, 2020

And then there were those who referred the whole story as a “hoax.” Some bashed Wallace while others criticized NASCAR, expressing how they believe both parties played a role in a lie.

I bet the people supporting him right off the bat are feeling really stupid right now. @BubbaWallace how long have you been racing to not know the difference? #nascarnoose #BubbaSmollett pic.twitter.com/6E4oEd8xNT — Luther Reynolds (@MilReynolds4) June 23, 2020

Keep this in mind about the Bubba Wallace hoax. Not only did he know right from the beginning it was a door pull, but NASCAR knew. Not everybody, but the people in charge would have had pictures of the "noose" and knew what it was. It was just a PR game for all of them — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 23, 2020

#NASCAR story w/ #BubbaWallace makes no sense. If I'm a NASCAR official and someone reports to me that they found a noose in one of the garages, wouldnt I ask them to show me the noose? And wouldn't it be obvious within 10 ns that the noose was in fact just an ordinary pull rope? — J I Walkup (@jwalkup) June 23, 2020

NASCAR and any number one of their countless employees who works in the garage, along with Bubba Smollett (obviously), knew that the #FakeNoose was a pull cord. They ran with it anyway, because they didn't want to silence his truth. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 23, 2020

