Just one week after reopening bars and restaurants, the state of Florida has hit a record number of new coronavirus cases.

The 3,207 additional infections Thursday marked the biggest single-day count for the entire pandemic, and a Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach may account for one of them.

“One Buccaneers’ assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, and two other Tampa Bay assistants have been quarantined,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

“The one Buccaneers’ assistant coach who tested positive is asymptomatic.”

This news comes shortly after Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke to the unlikelihood that football could be played this year if not in a bubble location, expressing concern of a second wave of the virus hitting this fall.

NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills on Wednesday said the league has no plans or desire to hold the season in a centralized location, but if more players or staffers test positive with the virus, we’ll see if they reconsider.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images