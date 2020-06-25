The Patriots have won 11 straight AFC East championships dating back to the 2009 NFL season.

Former New England tight end Jermaine Wiggins believes that streak will come to a halt in the upcoming campaign.

It’s tough to knock Wiggins for his prediction. After the wheels fell off for the Patriots over the second half of the 2019 season, Bill Belichick and Co. put together a rather underwhelming offseason. New England lost several key contributors in free agency, while all three of its division foes seemingly grew stronger over the spring.

Arguably the biggest offseason splash in the AFC East was made by the Buffalo Bills, who Wiggins believes are ready to take over the division.

“Last year, (the Patriots) played the Buffalo Bills twice,” Wiggins said Tuesday on “The Greg Hill Show,” as transcribed by WEEI. “They almost beat (them) both times. It went down to the wire,” he said. “… What is the difference between last year and this year with these two teams? Tom Brady is gone and they added Stefon Diggs. They got better, you got worse.”

The Bills, at least on paper, certainly are built to usurp the Patriots in the AFC East. But Buffalo isn’t putting the cart before the horse, as both its head coach and general manager have expressed belief that New England still is the team to beat in the division.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images