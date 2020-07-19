Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s race day at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR drivers will compete Sunday afternoon in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, the Lone Star State’s annual spring Cup Series race, which obviously was pushed to midsummer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before drivers can hit the track, they must pass OSS inspection.

NASCAR will live-stream Sunday morning’s inspection, which is far more of an interesting watch than you might expect, especially for those new to the sport.

Here’s how and when to OSS inspection from Texas:

When: Sunday, June 19 at 8:30 a.m. ET

Live Stream: NASCAR.com

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images