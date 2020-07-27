Bill Belichick on Saturday issued his first public remarks about Cam Newton.

Unfortunately for Patriots fans, Belichick’s comments had nothing to do with Newton’s potential role in New England, the quarterback’s health situation or anything related to football, for that matter.

Belichick made a guest appearance during NBC Sports’ broadcast of the Saturday afternoon Premier Lacrosse League matchup between the Redwoods and the Whipsnakes. The Patriots head coach, who’s an avid lacrosse fan, was asked to project how Newton would fare as a lacrosse player, and Belichick believes his new signal-caller would be an awfully tough matchup.

“Cam Newton looks like Myles Jones to me,” Belichick said, per AL.com. “He’s fast. He’s big. He’d be a tough guy to match up against. He could run by them. He could run through those stick checks, and he’d have a tough — with the stick work — a tough overhand shot, so I think those tall, long guys really have a big advantage of being able to change the angle of their shots and still be able to run through some guys.”

It’s easy to understand why Belichick jumped to that comparison. The Patriots list Newton at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, while the Redwoods list Jones as the same height as Newton but 15 pounds heavier. Jones can be a matchup nightmare on the lacrosse field, much like the dual-threat Newton can be when fully healthy.

The Patriots certainly are hoping to see Newton at 100 percent once training camp gets underway.

Thumbnail photo via Chuck Cook/USA TODAY Sports Images