Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt’s wife, Lakyn, is due to give birth to the couple’s second child in September, so it probably wouldn’t have come as too much of a surprise if the Milwaukee Brewers utility man opted out of the 2020 season.

But that’s not the case.

Holt signed a deal with Milwaukee in February, but his first season with the Brew Crew hasn’t officially started due to the COVID-19 pandemic and MLB and the MLB Players’ Association struggling to come to terms on how to start to the shortened season.

But Holt is at Summer Camp and took to Instagram to reveal his wife and four-year-old son, Griffin, would stay home while he traveled to Milwaukee for the next three months.

And he felt his career depended on whether he played in 2020.

“I feel like if I didn’t play this year, my baseball career would be over,” Holt said Tuesday, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Haudricourt. “If I didn’t play, it would be hard for me to find a job next year.”

Holt’s deal is for one year, so it certainly makes sense that he wants to play in order to continue his MLB career.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images