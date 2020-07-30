Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug clearly is team #FreeJoeKelly.

Major League Baseball on Wednesday suspended Kelly for eight games for instigating a benches-clearing incident during the previous night’s game between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers. The league’s decision has proven divisive, as some believe the punishment fit the crime — Kelly did throw near Alex Bregman’s head — while others believe an eight-game suspension is far too steep given zero Astros players were suspended for their roles in the team’s sign-stealing controversy.

Krug, who got to know Kelly during the pitcher’s days with the Boston Red Sox, made his feelings known Wednesday night.

Check out this tweet from the Bruins defenseman:

Joe Kelly for NL MVP — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) July 29, 2020

Hey, stranger things have happened.

Krug and the Bruins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night in their first and only exhibition game. Boston will resume its season Sunday afternoon with a round-robin game against the Philadelphia Flyers.

