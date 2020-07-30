One has to imagine receivers at times can feel pretty helpless when they’re lined up across from Stephon Gilmore.

Gilmore, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is capable of completely shutting down any type of wideout who comes his way. The New England Patriots star has the speed to keep up with slot receivers, as well as the size and ball skills to blanket deep-threat targets. All told, Gilmore probably is going to win his matchup week in and week out.

In addition to the accolades he’s raked in the past two seasons, Gilmore’s effectiveness was recognized in the NFL’s “Top 100 Players of 2020,” which tabbed the veteran corner at No. 9. Gilmore’s segment included some words from former Patriot and current New York Jets WR Braxton Berrios, who summed up the tough task of going toe-to-toe with Gilmore.

“He’s one of those DBs that you sit back and you’re like, ‘How do I get open?’ You know, ‘How do I beat him?'” He’s just so athletic and incredible football IQ.”

Quiet guy, loud game. At No. 9, @BumpNrunGilm0re is the top-ranked CB on this year's #NFLTop100 & the third-ever Patriot to crack the list's Top 10. 📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/3Z6PsF8k9y — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 30, 2020

The Patriots will need Gilmore to play at an elite level once again in 2020, as New England’s defense endured a tough offseason which saw a handful of starters either depart in free agency our opt out of the upcoming campaign.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images