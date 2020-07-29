Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Joe Kelly has been suspended for eight games by Major League Baseball following Tuesday’s incident in which the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher threw in the direction of two Houston Astros batters, according to the team.

Kelly first threw a 3-0 fastball behind the head of Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and, later in the inning, threw a high breaking ball, forcing shortstop Carlos Correa to duck out of the way. Kelly later struck out Correa and had some words for him as he walked back to the dugout.

The verbal exchange prompted the benches to clear while Astros manager Dusty Baker explained what Kelly said to “enrage” Correa. Kelly claimed he wasn’t trying to hit either batter.

Anyway, the MLB handed out Kelly’s eight-game suspension suspension Wednesday afternoon, further citing his “past history with intentional throwing,” per ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly has been suspended eight games. In announcing it, MLB referred to Kelly's past history with intentional throwing, the fastball that buzzed Alex Bregman and his taunting of Carlos Correa. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2020

The contest between the Dodgers and the Astros was a rematch of the 2017 World Series. The title-winning Astros, of course, were penalized for cheating during the 2017 season, and it has prompted many major leaguers to showcase their displeasure toward members of that team, which both Bregman and Correa were on.

Kelly will appeal his suspension and will be able to pitch in Wednesday’s game should he be needed.

The Dodgers will face the Astros again Wednesday, which you can watch online here.

Thumbnail photo via Erik Williams/USA TODAY Sports Images