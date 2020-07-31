Time to punch in.

Cam Newton arrived at Gillette Stadium on Friday as the New England Patriots prepare for an unconventional training camp amid the coronavirus pandemic. The veteran quarterback marked the occasion by posting a photo of himself rolling up in Foxboro.

Take a look:

Newton’s tweet comes three days after Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski insisted it was “go time” ahead of their first training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. So, one could say this is Newton’s way of indicating that it’s also “go time” in New England, where the Patriots will be looking to silence their doubters in 2020.

Newton, who agreed to join the Patriots last month after being released earlier in the offseason by the Carolina Panthers, figures to compete with Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer for New England’s starting quarterback job.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images