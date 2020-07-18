A confident Jayson Tatum is a dangerous Jayson Tatum.

And while the Boston Celtics forward had his hot streak put on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic, it seems he’s hasn’t forgot about it. Now, Tatum knows what he can do and it seems he’s brought that mindset to Orlando, Fla. for the NBA restart.

“Whether it’s really good or whether they think (his hot streak) was a fluke or it was just a short time span. … I know what I’m capable of, what I think I’m capable of and what I’m striving for,” Tatum said Friday, per The Athletic’s Jay King.

“That’s the edge that I have for myself. I step on the floor, I think I’m the best player every night,” Tatum added, per NBC Sports Boston.

For now, though, the main objective for the 22-year-old All-Star is about helping the C’s finish off their 2020 campaign with a run at the NBA title. It’s something Tatum seems to be ready for as he’s happy to be back on the floor.

“I’m ready to play. I know it probably won’t look perfect when we first start playing. That’s not the goal,” Tatum said, per NBC Sports Boston. “The goal is to play when the playoffs start; that’s when you want to hit your stride. Once it gets playoff time, you really want to start clicking as a group.”

A confident Tatum can take the Celtics where they want to go.

