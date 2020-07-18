Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The high-end talent on the New England Patriots earned some well-deserved recognition over the last two weeks.

It came from ESPN as the Worldwide Leader published its top 10 NFL players at 11 different positions — tight ends, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receiver, offensive tackles, interior offensive linemen, edge defenders, interior defensive linemen, off-ball linebackers, cornerbacks and safeties.

Patriots guard Joe Thuney, who will play the 2020 season on the franchise tag, ranked fifth on the list of interior offensive linemen. Thuney was one of two Patriots to land inside the top 10 as Stephon Gilmore, to no surprise, found himself ranked first overall at the cornerback position.

Fellow cornerback J.C. Jackson, who one NFL executive said would be in his top 10, and safety Devin McCourty were each named honorable mentions at their respective positions.

The Patriots certainly will rely on that top-end talent, along with their depth, as they begin the 2020 season with training camp on July 28.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images