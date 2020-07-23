Mookie Betts has plenty to be thankful for, and he’s well aware of it.
The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder agreed to a massive 12-year, $365 million extension that will keep him in California for years to come.
Betts long had been trying to maximize his value, and it appears he believes he did just that. And after the deal was announced, the star right fielder took to Instagram with a message expressing plenty of thanks.
First I want to Thank God for all of my blessings! Thank You @dodgers for the opportunity to be a part of something very special! I am excited about my future with this club. Thank you to the fans for your support and congratulatory messages. I can’t respond to them all, but I feel the love. A special thank you to my family, friends & team for your love and support as we enter into this new chapter. The City of Los Angeles…. IT’S SHOWTIME #MLB50 📸: @jon.soohoo
Betts is entering his first season with the Dodgers after arriving in Los Angeles via a February trade from the Boston Red Sox. He was set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.
Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images