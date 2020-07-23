Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts has plenty to be thankful for, and he’s well aware of it.

The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder agreed to a massive 12-year, $365 million extension that will keep him in California for years to come.

Betts long had been trying to maximize his value, and it appears he believes he did just that. And after the deal was announced, the star right fielder took to Instagram with a message expressing plenty of thanks.

Betts is entering his first season with the Dodgers after arriving in Los Angeles via a February trade from the Boston Red Sox. He was set to hit free agency for the first time in his career this offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images