Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton has yet to put on a Patriots uniform, but he’s already made a bit of history in New England.

The Patriots’ signing of Newton officially went through the NFL’s transaction wire Wednesday night. In addition to adding the veteran quarterback to its roster, New England assigned a jersey number to Newton. The 2015 NFL MVP will rock No. 1 with the Patriots, the same number he donned throughout his tenure with the Carolina Panthers.

Newton will be just the fourth player in Patriots history to wear No. 1. That list grows to five if you include New England’s mascot, Pat Patriot, who became synonymous with the digit in recent years. As such, plenty of folks on Twitter were quick to think of Pat Patriot upon No. 1 being assigned to Newton.

What did Pat Patriot get for giving up his number? — Keith Pearson (@keith_pearson) July 9, 2020

Pat Patriot in shambles rn — Burgie Burg (@DaBootyRise) July 9, 2020

Don’t cry because its over, smile because it happened. @PatPatriot https://t.co/u7sBKtjHsj — Robert Alvarez (@ralvarez617) July 9, 2020

Well cam is wearing number one for the pats I hope pat patriot knows this cause I think he’s gonna be pissed — tyler_45 (@barboza_45) July 9, 2020

It remains to be seen what number Pat Patriot will wear in the 2020 season, but we probably can rule out 12.

Thumbnail photo via James Lang/USA TODAY Sports Images