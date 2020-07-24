Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We’ve got baseball, folks.

Opening Day for Major League Baseball’s 60-game season begins Thursday, with the New York Yankees and reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals meeting to kick things off.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the San Francisco Giants in Thursday’s nightcap at Dodger Stadium. The game will be Mookie Betts’ first in a Dodger uniform and will come just one day after he signed a monster 12-year, $365 million extension with Los Angeles.

Clayton Kershaw will get the ball opposite Johnny Cueto, and, of course, the game will be played without fans.

Here’s how to watch Giants-Dodgers.

When: Thursday, July 23, at 10:08 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images