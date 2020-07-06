Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

As many professional sports leagues struggle to return to play, NASCAR is entering the stretch run of its 2020 season.

Following Kevin Harvick’s victory in Sunday’s Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, there now are 10 races remaining until the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. NASCAR has managed to run 16 Cup races this season despite all the issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harvick sits in second place in the updated Cup Series standings. Denny Hamlin, who led late Sunday before wrecking out with seven laps left, remains in first place.

Here are the standings (top 16 qualify for the playoffs):

10 races left before the #NASCARPlayoffs! Here's a look at the standings after 16 @NASCAR Cup Series races. pic.twitter.com/ORYdCkZEsI — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 6, 2020

Among the many variables at play is Jimmie Johnson, who recently tested positive for COVID-19. An extended absence would open the door for drivers on the bubble to qualify for the playoffs.

The next scheduled Cup Series race is next Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Mike Dinovo/USA TODAY Sports Images