The NHL and NHLPA made strides Monday when they came to a tentative agreement on the league’s Phase 3 and 4 and Collective Bargaining Agreement.

We know when training camps will open (July 13), when teams will travel to their respective hub cities (July 26) and when the qualifying round will start (Aug. 1), which is great news for NHL fans who have been anxious for the league to return since March.

And now we’re getting a bit more information regarding the CBA, which was set to expire Sept. 2022, but now has been extended another four years to Sept. 2026, per NHL.com’s Tom Gulitti.

Gulitti also provided some additional details regarding Phase 3:

“… (P)layers will be permitted to participate in full team activities on and off the ice. In addition, coaches, general managers and hockey operations personnel will be allowed to have direct interactions with players and conduct typical training camp activities while following preventative measures, including enhanced testing for COVID-19 and diligent hygiene practices designed to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Rosters will have 30 players but can have unlimited goalies.

As for Phase 4, players will be in what’s called “Secure Zones, which will include hotels, restaurants, practice facilities and the arena where exhibition, qualifier and postseason games will be played,” per Gulitti.

Everyone in the “Secure Zone” will be tested daily for COVID-19.

The agreement reached now has to be voted on, but things are moving along.

Thumbnail photo via Patrick Gorski/USA TODAY Sports Images