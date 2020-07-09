Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Slide over Pat Patriot, there’s a new guy in town.

Cam Newton will wear No. 1 with the New England Patriots, as released by the organization’s website just hours after the signing was made official.

It will be only the fifth time in team history (three other players) that the number will be worn. Newton will join the likes of John Smith, Tony Franklin, Eric Schubert and, of course, mascot Pat Patriot, who had a remarkable run which stretched more than three decades.

In all seriousness, though, the three different Newton uniforms to choose from may make it easier on Patriots fans to put their vintage No. 12 jerseys in the back of the closet.

Check out the options below:

Cam Newton is listed as No. 1 on the Patriots roster. Jerseys don't look too bad, either. pic.twitter.com/1Egg4u2CFm — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) July 9, 2020

Of course, the former NFL MVP hasn’t technically won the starting quarterback job yet.

And it seems, at least on paper, the Patriots will make the 31-year-old signal-caller work for it, along with fellow quarterbacks Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Mulholland/USA TODAY Sports Images