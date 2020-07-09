Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cam Newton officially has been on the New England Patriots for just over four hours.

It’s caused a social media outpouring and Newton to react to the news himself, but now we’re moving on to the more important details of the signing. Well, kind of.

Among them relates to the depth chart, and where Newton ranks at the quarterback position.

Well, it depends who you ask.

ESPN has Newton listed as the “starter” on their depth chart, ahead of Jarrett Stidham, Brian Hoyer and Brian Lewerke, in that order.

The Patriots, however, are much smarter than that. And if you don’t think head coach Bill Belichick had a hand in the following, well, you simply haven’t been paying attention over the last 20 years.

Instead, the organization has Newton and Stidham co-ranked as “first” in the position group, almost like a 1A and 1B, according to the team’s website. The veteran Hoyer is then “second” with Lewerke in the “third” category.

Quick look at the quarterback depth chart of the New England Patriots. First photo is that on @espn, second screenshot is on @Patriots dot com. pic.twitter.com/SKeliyPlcy — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) July 9, 2020

Newton reportedly was told he would have to compete for the job with both the second-year Stidham, who was originally expected to win the job, and Hoyer.

It seems the Patriots, at least on paper, mean it. And that ultimately means we’re in store for a must-see battle when training camp gets started later this month.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images