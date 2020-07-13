Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox have their flaws, but the remain one of the more talented teams in all of baseball.

MLB.com on Monday ranked the top lineups in the game, and the Red Sox were placed in the No. 9 spot, just ahead of the Los Angeles Angels and one spot below the Chicago Cubs. The Los Angeles Dodgers, with former Red Sox star Mookie Betts in the fold, took the top spot in MLB.com’s rankings.

Here’s the top 10:

So, were the Red Sox ranked too high, too low or just right?

Honestly, the ranking probably was fair. However, with players such as Rafael Devers, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts still in the lineup, Boston has a chance to be atop this list by the end of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images