It’s been an unconventional spring and early summer for NFL players.

Teammates typically congregate for player-led workouts on a regular basis in the months leading up to the start of training camp. While many players still are taking part in group training sessions, the coronavirus pandemic certainly has altered the typical routine and timeline of a standard preseason.

In the case of wide receivers, like Julian Edelman, time spent with quarterbacks to this point of the NFL year surely is much less than seasons past. The Super Bowl LIII MVP expressed as much in an Instagram post shared Monday afternoon.

Luckily for Edelman, he’ll be able to haul in passes from true signal-callers soon enough, as long as training camp goes on as scheduled. And given Edelman’s reported mindset ahead of the 2020 season, we imagine he’s itching to get work with Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images