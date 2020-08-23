CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Returns To Win Column In 82-65 Win Vs. Liberty

The Sun earned a much-needed win Saturday night.

Connecticut topped the lowly New York Liberty 82-65 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. This marks New York’s seventh loss in a row.

Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas led the charge for the Sun, combining for 41 points in the victory. Layshia Clarendon, who left Connecticut in free agency to join the Liberty, notched 12 points in the contest.

The Sun improved to 6-8 while the Liberty dipped to 1-12.

Here’s how it all went down:

STARTING FIVE

PG: Jasmine Thomas

SG: Briann January

PF: Alyssa Thomas

SF: DeWanna Bonner

C: Brionna Jones

SUN SHINE BRIGHT

The Sun got off to a hot start, with Alyssa Thomas has the Sun’s first 10 points of the game.

AT has all 10 points for the Sun so far💪#SUNState pic.twitter.com/gTIluryvs2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 22, 2020

The Liberty pushed back, but a team effort helped keep Sun on top.

The Sun lead 24-16 after one, with AT lead all scorers with 10 points.

THOMAS TIME

The Sun leaned on the Thomases in the second, and boy, did it pay off.

The Liberty tried to chip away at the Sun’s lead, but Connecticut held a solid lead throughout the second. Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas dominated the first half, with AT recording 21 points in the pocket alone.

Both Thomases combined for 27 points in the first half.

Jas in double-digits now! Must be a Thomas thing tonight😎#SUNState pic.twitter.com/SRpj6FIZ4E — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 22, 2020

Despite their success, the Sun took a seven-point lead into halftime.

SUN STAY STRONG

It was all Connecticut all the time in the third. Full stop.

The Sun held the Liberty to just 11 points in the quarter, extending their lead to 17 in the process.

The Engine is at full speed with 21 points now! #SUNState pic.twitter.com/b4HmDVE3LO — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 23, 2020

Connecticut scored 26 points off Liberty turnovers in the third, per The Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. Bonner had herself an impressive quarter, as well.

"Looks at the 3, takes the 3, makes the 3"#SUNState pic.twitter.com/cDk4BE8Plq — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 23, 2020

Connecticut took a whopping 17-point lead into the final frame.

SUN STUN

There wasn’t much more to this one, as Connecticut dominated New York through the last 10 minutes.

Try as the Liberty might, the Sun maintained a healthy lead throughout the third.

Brionna jones reached 400 points in the quarter off a nifty layup.

Would ya look at that! Brionna Jones has now reached 400 career points!#SUNState pic.twitter.com/CWyxajAWGf — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) August 23, 2020

The Sun didn’t need much more to take the W, topping the Liberty 82-65 on Saturday.

PLAY OF THE GAME

OMGGGG.

UP NEXT

DeWanna Bonner and the Sun face the Phoenix Mercury for the first time since Bonner joined the Sun in February. Tip-off is slated for 10 p.m. ET.