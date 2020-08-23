CT Sun Wrap: Connecticut Returns To Win Column In 82-65 Win Vs. Liberty

The Sun earned a much-needed win Saturday night.
Connecticut topped the lowly New York Liberty 82-65 at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. This marks New York’s seventh loss in a row.
Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas led the charge for the Sun, combining for 41 points in the victory. Layshia Clarendon, who left Connecticut in free agency to join the Liberty, notched 12 points in the contest.
The Sun improved to 6-8 while the Liberty dipped to 1-12.
STARTING FIVE
PG: Jasmine Thomas
SG: Briann January
PF: Alyssa Thomas
SF: DeWanna Bonner
C: Brionna Jones
SUN SHINE BRIGHT
The Sun got off to a hot start, with Alyssa Thomas has the Sun’s first 10 points of the game.
The Liberty pushed back, but a team effort helped keep Sun on top.
The Sun lead 24-16 after one, with AT lead all scorers with 10 points.
THOMAS TIME
The Sun leaned on the Thomases in the second, and boy, did it pay off.
The Liberty tried to chip away at the Sun’s lead, but Connecticut held a solid lead throughout the second. Alyssa and Jasmine Thomas dominated the first half, with AT recording 21 points in the pocket alone.
Both Thomases combined for 27 points in the first half.
Despite their success, the Sun took a seven-point lead into halftime.
SUN STAY STRONG
It was all Connecticut all the time in the third. Full stop.
The Sun held the Liberty to just 11 points in the quarter, extending their lead to 17 in the process.
Connecticut scored 26 points off Liberty turnovers in the third, per The Hartford Courant’s Alexa Philippou. Bonner had herself an impressive quarter, as well.
Connecticut took a whopping 17-point lead into the final frame.
SUN STUN
There wasn’t much more to this one, as Connecticut dominated New York through the last 10 minutes.
Try as the Liberty might, the Sun maintained a healthy lead throughout the third.
Brionna jones reached 400 points in the quarter off a nifty layup.
The Sun didn’t need much more to take the W, topping the Liberty 82-65 on Saturday.
