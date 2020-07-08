Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jimmie Johnson’s coronavirus-induced absence wasn’t a long one.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will compete in Sunday’s Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway after clearing NASCAR’s COVID-19 protocols. Johnson missed last Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway after recently testing positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus currently responsible for a global pandemic.

The 44-year-old tested negative both Monday and Tuesday and was cleared by a physician, according to HMS.

“My family is so grateful for the incredible love and support we’ve received over the last several days,” Johnson said in a statement Wednesday. “I especially want to thank Justin Allgaier for stepping in for me at Indy and being a true pro. I’m excited about getting back to business with my team this weekend.”

.@JimmieJohnson tested negative for COVID-19 twice this week – on Monday and Tuesday – and was cleared by his physician Tuesday evening in accordance with NASCAR guidelines. — Hendrick Motorsports (@TeamHendrick) July 8, 2020

Justin Allgaier filled in for Johnson in the No. 48 Chevrolet Camaro at the Brickyard. He likely will resume full-time duty in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports.

Johnson, who intends to retire after this season, currently is 15th in the Cup Series standings (top 16 make the playoffs). The seven-time Cup Champion hasn’t won a race since 2017.

