Joey Chestnut has raised the bar once again.

The professional-eating star at 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes Saturday in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest, setting a new record in competition. Chestnut previously had set the record in 2018 by eating 74 hot dogs, but he went one better this year and also retained his crown in the men’s competition.

“It was hard,” Chestnut said, per ESPN. “I knew I was fast in the beginning. It was like blistering speed. And the dogs were cooked really well today. Minute six is where I really missed the crowd … and I hit a wall, and it took me a little bit more work to get through it. This is a crazy year, and I’m happy I was able to get a record.”

Chestnut now has won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest 13 times in the last 14 years. He entered this year’s contest as the massive betting favorite and delivered on that promise.

Darron Breeden finished runner-up to Chestnut with 42 hot dogs and buns.

Miki Sudo also won the women’s competition in the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest in a record-setting performance. She at 48 and-a-half hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, passing the mark Sonya Thomas set in 2013 with 45. Sudo has won the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest seven consecutive years.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images