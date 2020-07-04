Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Rohrwasser has kept his word.

The New England Patriots kicker has removed the Three Percenters tattoo from his left arm, according to TMZ. Rohrwasser said in April he intended to cover the tattoo, and he apparently has followed through ahead of his rookie NFL season.

The Three Percenters are a far-right militia movement and paramilitary group, and Rohrwasser said he regrets tattooing their symbol on his body.

The Patriots selected Rohrwasser out of Marshall in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 159th overall pick. He started his college career at URI.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images