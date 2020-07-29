Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This year’s training camp will be unlike any other for Patriots veterans.

Tom Brady won’t be present at Gillette Stadium, as it will be Cam Newton, Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer competing for New England’s starting quarterback job. But far more importantly, players will need to adjust to the alterations brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, which prompted a handful of Patriots to opt out of the upcoming campaign.

While differences from training camps past will be aplenty, expect players’ mindsets to stay the same. Julian Edelman set the tone for the Patriots ahead of training camp with an Instagram shared Wednesday.

We could see Edelman even more motivated than usual this season. The Super Bowl LIII MVP reportedly is eager to prove to doubters that his successes haven’t largely been a product of Brady.

