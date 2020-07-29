Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Will Manchester City wrest back the Premier League title from Liverpool next season?

DraftKings Sportsbook installed Manchester City as the favorite to win the 2020-21 Premier League title Monday. Manchester City’s title lines are +105, narrowly ahead of Liverpool, whose lines DraftKings set at +180. Manchester United (+700) and Chelsea (+1200) fall into the “contenders” category, but their lines trail Manchester City’s and Liverpool’s by some distance.

Liverpool are the current champions, but Manchester City opens as the 2021 favorites in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/LNLoqmt5ug — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 27, 2020

Liverpool ran away with the 2019-20 Premier League title, finishing the season 18 points ahead of second-place Manchester City and 33 points ahead of both third-place Manchester United and fourth-place Chelsea. The Reds will have to regress or their chief rivals will have to progress dramatically during this short offseason in order to eliminate such gaps next season.

DraftKings published these surprising lines one day after the 2019-20 season ended and they might reflect twin expectations of Manchester City spending heavily on new players and Liverpool declining to pursue blockbuster transfers during in the summer transfer window.

The 2020-21 Premier League season will begin Sept. 12 and end May 23.

Thumbnail photo via LiverpoolFC.com