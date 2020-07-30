Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker and the Boston Celtics will get back on the floor Friday.

But Walker, as head coach Brad Stevens explained to reporters Thursday, will continue to be subject to a minutes restriction similar to how it was before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season in March.

Stevens said Walker is expected to play between 14-20 minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, per Yahoo! Sports’ Keith Smith, which the point guard admitted was “frustrating.”

“This is the first time in my career I’ve ever had to go through this, so it’s kind of tough,” Walker said, per Boston.com. “But I’ll get there. I know what it’s about. I know it’s about me getting better for the playoffs.”

Walker had missed 14 games prior to the league suspending its season.

Walker did, however, say his knee has been easier to manage with the warmer weather in Orlando, Fla. and the fact the Celtics have not been tasked with traveling as all games are taking place on the Walt Disney World campus, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Stevens expressed Wednesday that Walker’s knee is the “strongest” its been since he arrived in Boston in September.

The Celtics will face the Bucks on Friday in their first of eight seeding games.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images