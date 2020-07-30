Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins are ready to return to the swing of things, and so are we.

NESN will provide full coverage of the Bruins versus Columbus Blue Jackets game exhibition game between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. The matchup is Boston’s first game since the NHL paused its season in March, and NESN joins the Bruins and their fans among those raring to go.

Here’s the schedule for Bruins-Blue Jackets exhibition-game coverage on NESN.

6 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off LIVE, presented by EchoStor

7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Blue Jackets

9:30 p.m. — Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime LIVE

10 p.m. Bruins Postgame Final, presented by Rodenheiser Home Services

10:30 p.m. — NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank

Thumbnail photo via Russell LaBounty/USA TODAY Sports Images