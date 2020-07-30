The Boston Bruins are ready to return to the swing of things, and so are we.
NESN will provide full coverage of the Bruins versus Columbus Blue Jackets game exhibition game between 6 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday night. The matchup is Boston’s first game since the NHL paused its season in March, and NESN joins the Bruins and their fans among those raring to go.
Here’s the schedule for Bruins-Blue Jackets exhibition-game coverage on NESN.
6 p.m. — Bruins Face-Off LIVE, presented by EchoStor
7 p.m. — Bruins vs. Blue Jackets
9:30 p.m. — Ace Ticket Bruins Overtime LIVE
10 p.m. Bruins Postgame Final, presented by Rodenheiser Home Services
10:30 p.m. — NESN After Hours, presented by People’s United Bank
