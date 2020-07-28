Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kyrie Irving isn’t about to allow WNBA players to go unpaid for opting out of the league’s abbreviated 2020 season.

The Brooklyn Nets star on Monday pledged $1.5 million to help pay WNBA players that have chosen to sit out the season, whether its due to social justice or COVID-19, per the Associated Press. Irving has launched the KAI Empowerment Initiative, which will be the source of the funds.

According to the AP, WNBA stars Jewell Lloyd and Natasha Cloud helped Irving connect with players to discuss the challenges surrounding their respective situations.

“Whether a person decided to fight for social justice, play basketball, focus on physical or mental health, or simply connect with their families, this initiative can hopefully support their priorities and decisions,” Irving said Monday in a statement.

The WNBA is playing its entire 2020 season at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Fuller/USA TODAY Sports Imges