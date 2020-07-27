Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It took little time into the 2020 season for Major League Baseball to face the wrath of the coronavirus.

It was reported over the weekend that four members of the Miami Marlins had tested positive for COVID-19. That number nearly quadrupled by Monday morning, according to a report from ESPN’s Jeff Passan.

Eight more players and two coaches with the Miami Marlins have tested positive for COVID-19, as an outbreak has spread throughout their clubhouse and brought the total of cases in recent days to at least 14, sources familiar with the situation tell me and @JesseRogersESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

Shortly after the news of the Marlins’ additional positive tests broke, MLB postponed Miami’s home opener against the Baltimore Orioles scheduled for Monday night at Marlins Park. The Marlins, as of Monday morning, remain in Philadelphia, where they played their first series of the season.

The Phillies, meanwhile, were scheduled to open a two-game set at Citizens Bank Park against the New York Yankees on Monday. The Yankees-Phillies series opener also has postponed in wake of the COVID-19 outbreak among the Marlins.

Updating the Miami Marlins’ outbreak: The total number of infected players is 11 of the 33 who have been traveling with the team and two coaches, sources tell ESPN. The Marlins-Orioles and Yankees-Phillies games tonight have been postponed. For now, the rest may be played. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 27, 2020

MLB’s statement on the Orioles-Marlins and Yankees-Phillies postponements indicated the league currently has no plans to suspend the 2020 season.

