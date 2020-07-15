Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Yasiel Puig reportedly has found a new home.

The 29-year-old outfielder has agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The reported deal is pending both a physical and negative test for COVID-19 before Puig can join the club at the MLB’s Summer Camp.

The Braves have yet to confirm the signing and no details have been reported.

Puig played for both the Cincinnati Reds and Cleveland Indians last season. He recorded a .252 batting average with 22 homers and 61 RBIs in 100 games for the Reds before being dealt to the Indians in a three-team trade. He hit .297 over 49 games with 23 RBIs in Cleveland.

The Boston Red Sox were mentioned as a possible landing spot for Puig two weeks ago, while the AL East Baltimore Orioles were reportedly in on him as well.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images