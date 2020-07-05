Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Red Sox stand to benefit from David Price’s decision to opt out of his first season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Price, who revealed he would opt out Saturday, reportedly was set to earn just shy of $6 million from Boston in 2020. Price, of course, was traded from Boston to Los Angeles this offseason along with outfielder Mookie Betts.

With the MLB season condensed to 60 games, the Red Sox were due to pay Price approximately $5.925 million, half of the $11.85 million he is owed on a prorated basis, according to MassLive’s Chris Cotillo.

However, as Cotillo noted, Boston should no longer have to pay that out as players who opt out of 2020 and are not considered high-risk, like Price, forfeit their entire year’s salary.

The Athletic’s Jen McCaffrey noted Saturday Boston’s savings would be closer to $5.7 million.

Either way, though, the savings will (and should) be welcomed by both the organization and fans alike.

