Cam Newton and Mohamed Sanu’s workout last week in Los Angeles wound up being an absolute content factory.

The session, which was held a couple of days after Newton and the New England Patriots reportedly agreed to a one-year deal, led to entertaining Instagrams from both Newton and Sanu. However, it’s Sanu who appears to have gotten the most out of the West Coast workout.

Here’s yet another video from the Patriots receiver:

In case you haven’t noticed, Sanu is a must-follow for Patriots fans.

As for Newton, he apparently was spotted in Foxborough, Mass., over the weekend.

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images