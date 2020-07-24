Mookie Betts is not afraid to stand up (or kneel) for what he believes in. Even if it means doing it alone.
Much like the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees did prior to their Opening Day game, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants observed a moment of silence prior to the national anthem as both teams knelt in unison at Dodger Stadium.
Members of the Giants such as Gabe Kapler, Mike Yastrzemski and Pablo Sandoval remained on one knee throughout the national anthem. But only one member of the Dodgers did not stand — Betts.
Teammates Cody Bellinger and Max Muncy placed their hands on Betts’ shoulders.
While it likely pains Boston Red Sox fans to see Betts in Dodger blue, they certainly can take pride in him making a statement in his first game with his new team.
