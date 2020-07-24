Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mookie Betts heard from another familiar voice Thursday night.

Betts, who signed a massive 12-year extension with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, received messages from J.D. Martinez, Mitch Moreland and many other ex-Boston Red Sox teammates.

Former manager Alex Cora wanted to make sure he expressed his gratitude toward Betts, but in a different way. The Dodgers star was the only member of the team to kneel during the national anthem prior to LA’s Opening Day game against the San Francisco Giants.

“Proud of you @Mookiebetts. Nunca cambies (never change),” Cora tweeted.

Red Sox CEO Sam Kennedy opened up about Betts’ extension with the Dodgers himself, saying, “I’d be less than honest if I didn’t say there was a sense of disappointment and maybe closure and finality to it.”

The All-Star outfielder, of course, was traded from the Red Sox this offseason after winning the 2018 World Series with Cora and the club.

