The field is (mostly) set for the NASCAR All-Star Race.

The best of the Cup Series will gather at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday night for what promises to be an entertaining event at Bristol Motor Speedway. With cars featuring experimental paint schemes as well as underglow lighting, this will look different from any other All-Star race in NASCAR history.

The top 16 spots in the starting order were determined via random drawing of the drivers who already qualified for the race. The final four spots will be filled by the winners of the three All-Star Open stages — that event starts at 7 p.m. ET — with the final spot being filled by the winner of the fan vote.

Here’s the running order for the NASCAR All-Star Race:

1. Martin Truex Jr.

2. Alex Bowman

3. Ryan Blaney

4. Justin Haley

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Matt Kenseth

7. Kurt Busch

8. Cole Custer

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Kyle Busch

11. Ryan Newman

12. Joey Logano

13. Chase Elliott

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Denny Hamlin

16. Erik Jones

17. Winner of Open Stage 1

18. Winner of Open Stage 2

19. Winner of Open Stage 3

20. Fan vote winner

Bristol will allow between 20,000 and 30,000 fans to attend the race.

Thumbnail photo via Wilfredo Lee/Pool USA TODAY Network Images