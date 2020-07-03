The field is set for the Brickyard 400.
(Or, as NASCAR is calling it this year, the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.)
The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by via random drawing. The nuts and bolts can be confusing, but all you need to know is Joey Logano came out on top.
The Team Penske driver will start at the pole alongside Kurt Busch with Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the Brickyard 400.
1. Joey Logano
2. Kurt Busch
3. Alex Bowman
4. Jimmie Johnson
5. Aric Almirola
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Kyle Busch
8. Martin Truex Jr.
9. Brad Keselowski
10. Chase Elliott
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Ryan Blaney
13. Tyler Reddick
14. Ryan Newman
15. Matt DiBenedetto
16. Austin Dillon
17. Bubba Wallace
18. William Byron
19. John Hunter Nemechek
20. Chris Buescher
21. Matt Kenseth
22. Clint Bowyer
23. Erik Jones
24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
25. Joey Gase
26. Brennan Poole
27. Michael McDowell
28. Garrett Smithley
29. Ty Dillon
30. Cole Custer
31. Corey LaJoie
32. Ross Chastain
33. Quin Houff
34. J.J. Yeley
35. Christopher Bell
36. Ryan Preece
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill
39. Josh Bilicki
40. B.J. McLeod
The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.
More Racing: New Hampshire Motor Speedway Will Allow Fans To Attend August NASCAR Cup Race
Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images