The field is set for the Brickyard 400.

(Or, as NASCAR is calling it this year, the Big Machine Hand Sanitizer 400.)

The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was determined by via random drawing. The nuts and bolts can be confusing, but all you need to know is Joey Logano came out on top.

The Team Penske driver will start at the pole alongside Kurt Busch with Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson and Aric Almirola rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the Brickyard 400.

1. Joey Logano

2. Kurt Busch

3. Alex Bowman

4. Jimmie Johnson

5. Aric Almirola

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Kyle Busch

8. Martin Truex Jr.

9. Brad Keselowski

10. Chase Elliott

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Ryan Blaney

13. Tyler Reddick

14. Ryan Newman

15. Matt DiBenedetto

16. Austin Dillon

17. Bubba Wallace

18. William Byron

19. John Hunter Nemechek

20. Chris Buescher

21. Matt Kenseth

22. Clint Bowyer

23. Erik Jones

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

25. Joey Gase

26. Brennan Poole

27. Michael McDowell

28. Garrett Smithley

29. Ty Dillon

30. Cole Custer

31. Corey LaJoie

32. Ross Chastain

33. Quin Houff

34. J.J. Yeley

35. Christopher Bell

36. Ryan Preece

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill

39. Josh Bilicki

40. B.J. McLeod

The race is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images