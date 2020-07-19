Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The field is set for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.

The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway was determined by via tiered random drawing. Aric Almirola came out on top, putting him in prime position to start Sunday’s race in the Lone Star State.

The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will start at the pole alongside Ryan Blaney with Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.

Here’s the complete running order for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500:

1. Aric Almirola

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Kurt Busch

4. Kyle Busch

5. Kevin Harvick

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Denny Hamlin

8. Chase Elliott

9. Joey Logano

10. Martin Truex Jr.

11. Matt DiBenedetto

12. Alex Bowman

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

14. Bubba Wallace

15. Ryan Newman

16. Chris Buescher

17. Clint Bowyer

18. William Byron

19. Cole Custer (R)

20. Jimmie Johnson

21. Austin Dillon

22. Matt Kenseth

23. Erik Jones

24. Tyler Reddick (R)

25. Ryan Preece

26. Quin Houff (R)

27. Garrett Smithley (i)

28. John Hunter Nemechek (R)

29. Gray Gaulding (i)

30. Ty Dillon

31. JJ Yeley (i)

32. Brennan Poole (R)

33. Christopher Bell (R)

34. Michael McDowell

35. Joey Gase (i)

36. Corey Lajoie

37. Daniel Suarez

38. Timmy Hill (i)

39. BJ McLeod (i)

40. Reed Sorenson

(R) – Rookie

(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points

The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.

Thumbnail photo via Peter Casey/USA TODAY Sports Images