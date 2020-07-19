The field is set for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500.
The lineup for Sunday’s Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway was determined by via tiered random drawing. Aric Almirola came out on top, putting him in prime position to start Sunday’s race in the Lone Star State.
The Stewart-Haas Racing driver will start at the pole alongside Ryan Blaney with Kurt Busch, Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick rounding out the top five.
Here’s the complete running order for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500:
1. Aric Almirola
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Kurt Busch
4. Kyle Busch
5. Kevin Harvick
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Denny Hamlin
8. Chase Elliott
9. Joey Logano
10. Martin Truex Jr.
11. Matt DiBenedetto
12. Alex Bowman
13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
14. Bubba Wallace
15. Ryan Newman
16. Chris Buescher
17. Clint Bowyer
18. William Byron
19. Cole Custer (R)
20. Jimmie Johnson
21. Austin Dillon
22. Matt Kenseth
23. Erik Jones
24. Tyler Reddick (R)
25. Ryan Preece
26. Quin Houff (R)
27. Garrett Smithley (i)
28. John Hunter Nemechek (R)
29. Gray Gaulding (i)
30. Ty Dillon
31. JJ Yeley (i)
32. Brennan Poole (R)
33. Christopher Bell (R)
34. Michael McDowell
35. Joey Gase (i)
36. Corey Lajoie
37. Daniel Suarez
38. Timmy Hill (i)
39. BJ McLeod (i)
40. Reed Sorenson
(R) – Rookie
(i) – Ineligible to collect Cup Series points
The race is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. NASCAR will not allow any fans to attend the event.
